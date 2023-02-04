Zelensky revoked citizenship of ex-ministers of the Yanukovych era and deputies of the Opposition Platform for Life, including one from Odessa

Ten people were deprived of citizenship by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for having Russian passports.

Media reports about it.

In particular, the citizenship of Ukraine was lost by:

– Dmitry Tabachnik – former Minister of Education and Science;

– Vitaly Zakharchenko – former Minister of Internal Affairs;

– Andrey Klyuev – former head of the presidential administration;

– Oleksandr Yakymenko – former head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

– Oleksandr Klymenko – ex-minister of income and fees;

In addition, the deputy of the Odessa City Council from the Opposition Platform for Life Viktar Baransky, the deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council from the Opposition Platform for Life Nikita Shentsev, the occupier and collaborator Alexander Gorbylev, as well as Bogdan Klyuev and Vitaliy Slaba lost their citizenship.

