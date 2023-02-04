“Whole Ukraine will burn”: Medvedev threatens nuclear strikes for attacking Crimea

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, said if Ukraine attacks Russian facilities in Crimea, Russia will allegedly “only retaliate”.

Source: Medvedev, in an interview with mass media, quoted by Kremlin-aligned news outlet RBC

Quote from Medvedev: “There will be no negotiations in this case, only retaliatory strikes. The entire Ukraine remaining under Kyiv’s rule will burn…

Our response may be anything. The President of Russia made this quite clear. We do not set ourselves any limits and, depending on the nature of the threats, we are ready to use all types of weapons.

In accordance with our doctrinal documents, including the Nuclear Deterrence Posture Framework”.

Reference: According to clause 19 of the Fundamentals of the State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence, Russia may use nuclear weapons “in case of aggression against Russia with the use of conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened.”

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/4/7387914/

Like this: Like Loading...