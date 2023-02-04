onlyfactsplease

Ukrainian forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed 13 vehicles and tankers on 3 February

 4 FEBRUARY 2023

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed three tanks and 13 vehicles and tankers on Friday, 3 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 4 February 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 130,590 (+720) military personnel,
  • 3,218 (+3) tanks,
  • 6,394 (+6) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,220 (+5) artillery systems,
  • 460 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 225 (+3) air defence systems,
  • 294 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 284 (+0) helicopters,
  • 1,956 (+4) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 796 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,081 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
  • 203 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

  1. Outstanding! We’ve gone beyond 130,000 killed orcs! If the AFU can kill 700+ orcs per day, this would amount to well over 20,000 per month. Let’s keep our fingers crossed and the weapons and ammo flowing.

    Reply

