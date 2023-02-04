Ukraine’s top prosecutor meets U.S. colleagues to discuss seizure of Russian assets

04.02.2023 15:41

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin of Ukraine is aware that Ukraine’s restoration can be financed with the use of funds seized from the aggressor power.

This was discussed during a meeting with American colleagues with the Justice Department’s KleptoCapture, Ukrinform reports with reference to the PGO Telegram channel.

Kostin thanked colleagues from KleptoCapture for locating and seizing Russian assets.

As Kostin said, the KleptoCapture Task Force worked for 10 months to find and seize illegal Russian assets. “I thank Director Andrew Adams for that,” he said.Read also: US attorney general approves first-ever transfer of seized Russian assets for use in Ukraine

“I firmly believe that sanctions work. And the freezing and seizure of Russian assets are important because they deprive the aggressor of resources for waging war,” the Prosecutor General added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 30, Kostin arrived in the USA on an official visit.

Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office, Telegram

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...