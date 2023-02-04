The Pentagon may escalate with China and shoot down a spy balloon – media

Veronika Prokhorenko20:39, 04.02.23

Earlier, US intelligence spotted a Chinese balloon over the northern part of the United States of America.

The Pentagon may decide to use force and shoot down a Chinese spy balloon that is spying on the northern territories of the United States .

According to the ABC11 TV channel , Washington intends to wait for the right moment and try to shoot down the balloon when it is in the sky over the Atlantic Ocean.

“At this point, it is supposed to wait until the balloon is over the Atlantic Ocean, and then try to shoot it down and pull out the wreckage,” the statement said.

At the moment, steps are being worked out to ensure the protection of the population. It is said that significant localized airspace closures will be required for the US to carry out this mission.

Chinese spy balloon in US airspace

On February 3, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said that a Chinese spy balloon had been spotted over US territories . According to him, intelligence has been tracking his movement for several days.

It was reported that an air object was recorded in the sky of the northern territories of the United States. The Pentagon later said that another balloon had appeared over Latin America .

This caused a diplomatic row between Beijing and Washington. For its part, China said that the huge balloon was simply blown away by the wind closer to the United States. It is ostensibly used for research activities and not for espionage.

Earlier, in order to prevent China’s espionage activities in Washington, they decided to break off cooperation with local companies Huawei and ZTE . At the end of last year, the United States banned the sale of these companies’ products on its territory.

