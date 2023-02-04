The occupant confessed to the shocked girl in the murder of Ukrainian children (audio)

Nazar Steporuk21:17, 04.02.23

The interlocutor of the enemy soldier believes that Ukraine will not be able to pay off Europe for help.

The occupant confessed to his wife or girlfriend of war crimes on the territory of Ukraine , namely, the murder of children. At the same time, the interlocutor of the enemy soldier said that our country would have to “give up some part of the territory” to Europe in exchange for military assistance.

Such statements can be heard in a fresh intercept of the conversation, which was published by the press center of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry in the official Telegram channel. In the audio recording, the occupier’s remarks are not heard. But the words of the girl make it clear that a rashist named Kirill confessed to the murder of Ukrainian children.

“Well, they want to cut you out too, you understand? Did you kill children, Kirill? You say everyone in a row … Well, you too? Kirill, are you serious!? didn’t say that you also killed children there? Why didn’t you say? ”The shocked girl said.

And before that, she reasoned in a conversation that Ukraine would have to pay for military assistance from Europe. Like, you have to “give up some part of the territory.”

“I’m surprised: here is the fact that Europe is helping them, they think that this is probably just help? They don’t just give help. But with the hope that they will get their money back or what? How, how much money is there? Why should they? […] So the fact of the matter is that in any case, you will give up some part of the territory… Give it back to Russia and well… calm down and kill the fuck already,” the interlocutor of the occupier said.

https://www.unian.net/player/euvhKVeaThe occupant confessed to the girl in the murder of Ukrainian children

Rashist war crimes: the latest information

On January 25, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced the admissibility of the interstate case “Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia” on Russia’s violation of human rights in the territories of Donbas temporarily occupied since 2014.

German Prosecutor General Peter Frank said that investigators had collected evidence of war crimes in Ukraine in the “three-digit range.” Now they are focused on the massacres in Bucha and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office officially announced the suspicion to the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin. The statement says that he is guilty of thousands of war crimes in our country.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...