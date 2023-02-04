The flow of Russians to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Mongolia in 2022 was a record for five years

20:54, February 3, 2023Source:

Novaya Gazeta Europe

Residents of Russia traveled 24.3 million times outside the country in 2022, Novaya Gazeta Europe reports, citing data from the Russian FSB.CALCULATION METHODOLOGY

According to the publication, the Russians have broken a five-year record for entry into Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Mongolia. In 2022, Russians traveled to these countries 8.4 million times, 4.7 million more than in 2021.

As Novaya Gazeta Europe points out, most Russians left the country in the third quarter of 2022, when mobilization was announced in Russia. In July-September, 3.5 million people left for the countries adjacent to Russia, and another 2.1 million in October-December.

Departure to Mongolia increased by 989% over the year, to Georgia – by 475%, to Kazakhstan – by 234%, to Tajikistan – by 212%, to Uzbekistan – by 99%.

In addition, the number of flights of Russians to Israel in 2022 doubled and exceeded 100,000. The number of departures of Russians to Thailand, Sri Lanka, India and the United Arab Emirates has also increased.

According to Mediazona , which also analyzed FSB statistics, more Russian citizens left Russia in 2022 than in 2021, when coronavirus restrictions were still in effect, but almost two times less than in a normal year without war and covid.

