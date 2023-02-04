Snipers, SOF soldiers and defenders of Mariupol: a large exchange of prisoners took place (photo, video)

Inna Andalitskaya11:45, 04.02.23

Among them are the defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from the Bakhmut direction and other heroes, in general – two officers and 114 privates and sergeants.

In Ukraine , 116 defenders were returned as part of another exchange . This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.

“Another major exchange of prisoners. We managed to return 116 of our people, the defenders of Mariupol, Kherson partisans, snipers from the Bakhmut direction and our other heroes. 87 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, two of them from the MTR. from the National Police, five from the State Border Guard Service, two from the Navy and one representative of the State Emergency Service,” he said.

Among those who returned today are two officers and 114 privates and sergeants.

Yermak also noted that they managed to return the bodies of dead foreign volunteers – volunteers Christopher Matthew Perry and Andrew Tobias Matthew, as well as the body of the deceased Ukrainian volunteer soldier who served in the French Foreign Legion and after the start of a full-scale Russian invasion returned to defend Ukraine – Evgeny Kulik. “We are working on. We will return everyone,” the head of the OP added.

It is known that the planned exchange for January 14 was thwarted by Russia without explanation . Intelligence called it part of Putin’s IPSO , aimed at undermining public sentiment.

The Russian side is most interested in the return of its own commanders and military personnel. At the same time, Moscow does not agree to an “all for all” exchange.

During the exchange on January 8, the first exchange in 2023, Ukraine managed to return another 50 soldiers .

According to the Ministry of Reintegration, in 2022 Ukraine managed to return almost 1.6 thousand people from Russian captivity.

