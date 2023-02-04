Russian neo-Nazi, who allegedly performed with the skull of a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was shot in the head (photo)

Yana Stavskaya14:25, 04.02.23

The neo-Nazi’s condition is “stably grave, with a negative trend.”

Russian neo-Nazi from the formation of “Light Russia” Igor Mangushev, speaking with the alleged skull of a fighter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , was shot in the head, writes ASTRA .

It is reported that Mangushev was taken with a blind gunshot bullet wound to the head to the Kadiivka hospital in the Luhansk region.

Propagandists publish photos of the shot criminal. There is no official confirmation of the information. At the same time, the media note that Mangushev’s Telegram channel has not been updated since February 3.

Mangushev with a skull – what is known

In July 2022, a video appeared on the network in which Mangushev, speaking to an audience of occupiers, demonstrates a skull . The neo-Nazi himself claimed that it was the skull of the military APU from Azovstal.

Mangushev, holding a microphone and a skull in his hands, called on his comrades to use violence against Ukrainian military and civilians. “We are not at war with people. We are at war with an idea,” the terrorist said.

In connection with the demonstration by the occupier of human remains, Ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets appealed to the UN .

Who is Mangushev – what you should know about a neo-Nazi

Mangushev (call sign “Bereg”) is the leader of the neo-Nazi movement “Light Rus'”. He is also considered the creator of PMC “raccoon”, which closely cooperated with the FSB of the Russian Federation.

Now Igor Mangushev is taking part in the war in Ukraine. In 2011, he was involved in beatings, as well as for participating in a rally against the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The real name is Reimer, which he changed to Mangushev.

In his personal Telegram channel, he regularly called for the killing of the civilian population of Ukraine: “We will burn your houses, kill your families, take away your children and raise them Russian,” for example, he wrote in his channel on August 25.

