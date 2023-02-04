Returning fire: Ukraine’s Armed Forces hit Russian territory ten times more often recently

4 FEBRUARY 2023

Russian news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe has estimated that since the beginning of Russian armed aggression, its frontline oblasts and occupied Crimea have been attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine 350 times, with the frequency of attacks increasing 10-fold.

Source: Novaya Gazeta Europe

Quote: “The frequency of attacks by Ukraine has increased tenfold within a year of the war, as while in March only a few projectiles hit the border villages [of Russia], in January [of 2023] the [Russian] authorities reported attacks on average 1.5 times a day.”

Details: As the news outlet reports, 168 civilians were injured and over a thousand residential buildings, schools and infrastructure facilities were damaged in those attacks. Novaya Gazeta also claims that 36 citizens of Russia were killed.

Map by ” Novaya Gazeta Europe”

Russian governors have reported several attacks a day on a daily basis since fall of 2022.

Novaya Gazeta reported that while earlier Ukrainian projectiles had only reached small villages near the border, now Ukrainian troops are increasingly reaching large settlements and military facilities deep inside Russia.

According to the local governor, Belgorod Oblast suffers the most from the bombardments, with over 50 settlements having been attacked.

Kursk Oblast is the second most frequently attacked oblast of Russia. The local authorities reported 100 hits since the beginning of the full-scale war, including three attacks on the city of Belgorod itself.

Bryansk Oblast is another border area, which was allegedly hit 39 times.

The next most frequently bombarded area is Russia-annexed Crimea. The Ukrainian Armed Forces usually target Russian military facilities in Sevastopol, including ships of the Black Sea Fleet. As Russian authorities claim, Ukrainian troops have attacked Crimea at least 36 times since the beginning of the hostilities.

Background: On 1 February, the Wall Street Journal reported that a new package of US military assistance to Ukraine, which for the first time will contain long-range smart bombs, may be announced as early as Friday, 3 January.

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said that Ukraine was ready to guarantee that long-range missiles would not attack the territory of Russia, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

