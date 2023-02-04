Powerful generators and a gas turbine power plant will be delivered to Odessa amid the accident – prime minister

Nazar Steporuk15:46, 04.02.23

Now the main goal is to provide power to critical infrastructure facilities and apartment buildings that depend on electricity for heating.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal shared this information on his personal Telegram channel. He said that the situation in Odessa and the areas adjacent to the city is difficult. The scale of the accident is significant, so it will not be possible to quickly restore power supply. This also applies to the connection of critical infrastructure facilities.

At a government meeting, Shmygal instructed to create a headquarters to resolve the situation, headed by the Minister of Energy. It also included. O. the Minister of Internal Affairs, the head of the State Emergency Service and Regional Military Administration, the head of Ukrenergo, representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure and other ministries and departments.

“Now the main goal is to power critical infrastructure and apartment buildings, the heating of which depends on electricity supply. partners from the United States,” Shmyhal said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will appeal to Turkey about additional support for the city in the form of floating power plants. All “Invincibility Points” should work in Odessa.

Fire at a power facility in Odessa: up-to-date information

This morning, February 4, a fire broke out at one of the central objects of the energy infrastructure of the Odessa region. As a result, the city and part of the adjacent territories were left without electricity.

Later, DTEK reported that this was the second large-scale accident in a day at the Ukrenergo facility.

“This morning, at one of the high-voltage substations through which the city of Odessa is fed, an autotransformer failed, which was restored after being damaged during Russian attacks, ” Ukrenergo wrote about the cause of the accident.

The company warned that the damage at the site is significant, so the problems with electricity will last longer than usual. It is currently impossible to determine when power will be restored.

