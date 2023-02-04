Mykolaiv gets EUR 5M in aid from Danish partners

04.02.2023 07:21

Mykolaiv has received EUR 5 million in aid from Danish partners to eliminate the consequences of Russian attacks on the city’s critical infrastructure.

Mykolaiv City Council said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“As part of cooperation with Denmark, Mykolaiv received EUR 5 million worth of assistance from partners. This is equipment for the restoration of water supply and heating systems, mobile boiler rooms, construction materials – everything that is needed for the city to survive in winter conditions,” the report said.

According to Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych, in addition to preparing for post-war reconstruction, Danish partners are helping to solve urgent problems, including to maintain the smooth operation of the city’s economy during wartime.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, more than 40% of critical infrastructure and the same percentage of social facilities have been destroyed in Mykolaiv.

