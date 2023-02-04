onlyfactsplease

First Leopard 2 tank from Canada on its way to Ukraine

 4 FEBRUARY 2023

An aircraft with the first Leopard 2 tank on board that Canada is sending to Ukraine has departed from Halifax. 

Source: Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence of Canada, on Twitter

Quote: “Today, a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Halifax carrying the first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada is sending to Ukraine. 

Canada stands with the people of Ukraine – and we’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win.” 

Previously: On 26 January, Anand announced that Canada will send four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming few weeks.

2 comments

  1. It’s only one, but it’s the first one of more, and Canada is sending it now and by plane. Maybe others will follow suit?
    Thank you so much, Canada!

