CNN: opponent of aid to Ukraine leaves the US Congress

Olga Robeyko14:10, 04.02.23

The congresswoman is known for her criticism of Ukraine.

Republican Party Representative Victoria Spartz of Indiana has announced she wants to leave the US Congress. CNN reports that the opponent of military aid to Ukraine will not run for any office in 2024.

That is, Spartz refuses to participate in the fight for the seat, which is occupied by Republican Senator Mike Brown. He is running for governor.

“I’ve won a lot of tough human fights and will work hard to win a few more over the next two years. However, being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls so I won’t be running either.” for one position in 2024,” Victoria said.

Spartz’s decision clears the way for Rep. Jim Banks to compete in the Republican Senate primary in Indiana.

What is Victoria Spartz known for?

When Spartz was elected to the House of Representatives in 2020, she became the first Ukrainian-born Member of Congress .

On December 23, 2022, Spartz voted against a spending bill that would provide aid to Ukraine. But the document was still accepted.

In October 2022, Victoria Spartz voted in Congress against allocating an additional $12.3 billion for Ukraine. The congresswoman of Ukrainian origin did not explain her decision.

She also stated that the United States supposedly doubts that American aid reaches the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The White House then answered: after crossing the border, weapons are the property of Ukraine.

