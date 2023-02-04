Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a rare Russian “reconnaissance” complex “Leer-3” (photo)

Katerina Schwartz15:05, 04.02.23

These electronic warfare systems have been produced since 2015 in limited quantities, the expert said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have captured one of the most modern systems of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence of the Russian Federation RB-341V “Leer-3”.

As noted by the military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko, these electronic warfare systems have been produced since 2015 in limited quantities.

“Another thing is interesting. Information about the trophy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of this particular modification of electronic warfare throughout the entire full-scale war was not received, and on the pages of the respected Oryx from the Leers, only the Leer-2 destroyed in the Nikolaev region is listed. This is by the way that a lot of lost equipment was not taken into account by the Russian troops,” the expert emphasized.

Russian complexes RB-341V “Leer-3” – what is known

RB-341V “Leer-3” is a modern Russian complex of electronic warfare and electronic intelligence, specializing in GSM cellular networks.

Developed and produced by the Russian company OOO “Special Technology Center” (St. Petersburg). It has been in serial production since 2015.

A feature of these complexes is the delivery of electronic warfare and RTR to the target using unmanned aerial vehicles.

