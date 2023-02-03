“Wagnerites” who fled from Ukraine staged terror at home: a wave of attacks swept across Russia

3.02.2023

From the Russian army and units of the so-called Wagner PMC, in whose ranks recruited convicts are fighting, invaders are fleeing. Some were able to “dissolve” in the vastness of the part of Ukraine still controlled by the invaders, but most have already returned home. “Peaceful” Russians have already experienced their skills: a series of armed attacks took place in the border regions of the Russian Federation.



“War sobers up quickly”

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the losses of the occupying army, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, have already amounted to almost 130 thousand people. And if the majority of Russian mothers escort their sons to the war with pride and joy, then the “warriors” themselves, once at the front, quickly understand what they got into.

“The patriotic frenzy that these Russians were in is subsiding. Because you are no longer a sofa trooper, but a real one: there is blood, dirt and you can stay forever. The probability of returning home as a “Cargo 200” is extremely high. War quickly sobers you up – this is a fact. And the Russians are scared: “The Ukrainians’ motivation to destroy the evil spirits is simply huge,” an officer of one of the Ukrainian special forces, who is now in the Bakhmut area, shared with OBOZREVATEL.

From there, where the most bloody battles are taking place, it is already difficult to escape, but some Russian occupiers still managed to do it. The vast majority of the fugitives are “Wagner” prisoners.

“Among them, there are both petty thieves and hardened criminals who had to hide from justice before. Therefore, life on the run is not new for them. However, now the task has become more complicated. Any stranger is in plain sight, and documents are constantly checked, and it is extremely difficult to get new ones. Therefore, the fugitives are trying to return to Russia – there they have an order of magnitude more options, “said OBOZREVATEL in intelligence.

Hunting for “saboteurs”

The invaders who escaped from Ukraine still manage to break through to get home, but they also need to survive there and not get caught. And without documents and money, there is only one way out: to “earn” money in any way.

To think that bandits and robbers have any moral principles is a big mistake. It doesn’t matter to them to rob and kill both Ukrainians and Russians, but it is “more convenient” to do this in a familiar environment. And criminals are good psychologists and quickly find ways to deceive people.

A new feature is the search for “Ukrainian saboteurs” in the border regions of Russia. And this is exactly what the fugitives who arrived from the “NOR zone” are doing.

They enter the apartments and houses of elderly Russians and say that they are looking for saboteurs and spies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and then on the dash: the owners are tied up, immobilized, and they take away all the money and valuables.

One of the latest cases occurred in the village of Terebreno, Belgorod Region. An unknown person wearing a balaclava mask entered the house of a 77-year-old Russian. He stated that Ukrainian saboteurs were hiding here and he urgently needed to inspect the premises. When the elderly man led the “special agent” inside, he began to beat the old man on the head with brass knuckles, after which he took all the savings and disappeared.

Similar attacks also took place in Krivonosovo and Kantemirovka in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, located not far from the border with Ukraine. Two “defenders” who had fled the war in Ukraine were already operating there. They “worked” in a coordinated manner in pairs and attacked the elderly and more or less prosperous Russians. The perpetrators have not yet been caught.

Several more armed attacks took place in the Rostov region: a group of three people is already operating there. In these cases, the scheme is different: the cars of Russians are stopped on the road and asked for help, and then robbed.

Cases of Russians fleeing from the war zone in Ukraine, of course, are hushed up, but the residents of the border areas are already living in fear. While they are being frightened by the “offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”, the danger came from their own compatriots. But after the release of tens of thousands of convicted criminals recruited into the ranks of the “Wagnerites”, this was to be expected. And there is no doubt that the situation will escalate with each passing day.

