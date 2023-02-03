The wounded were taken out by KamAZ vehicles: the base of the occupiers was destroyed near Melitopol

Bogdan Slutsky10:47, 03.02.23

The occupiers placed military equipment and personnel on the destroyed base.

On February 2, in the village of Novobogdanivka, Melitopol district, Zaporozhye region , an oil depot was destroyed , on the territory of which the invaders placed military equipment and personnel. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov spoke about this on the air of the telethon .

“Of course, there was no fuel at that oil depot, because the Russians stole it a long time ago. However, they kept equipment and personnel there,” he said.

According to Fedorov, the losses of the invaders as a result of the explosions amount to hundreds of wounded. In particular, according to the mayor, eight KAMAZ trucks with the wounded were brought to one of the institutions that they had previously seized and organized a hospital there.

“That is, these are hundreds of wounded, whom they brought in bulk (from the destroyed oil depot – UNIAN),” the mayor said

At the same time, according to him, despite the huge losses, the enemy is constantly replenishing human resources.

“And, for example, yesterday, local residents in the territory of the village of Mikhailovka saw about 1.5 thousand.” Wagnerites,” who were brought to the territory of our region,” Fedorov added.

Losses of invaders in Melitopol

As UNIAN reported earlier, in early February, residents of the temporarily occupied Melitopol observed a large-scale fire. Thick smoke was billowing in the lower part of the city behind the Central Market in the area of ​​the Refma plant captured by the occupiers, where they placed their military base. The mayor of the city said that the base of the invaders was on fire .

It is also known that a large number of wounded Russians are being taken to the hospital in Melitopol . According to the mayor of the city, after the unfortunate explosion at the enemy ammunition depot, the military hospitals of the occupiers are completely filled to the ground.

