The US will provide Ukraine with GLDSB (~150 km range), as well as equipment for connecting all Western air defense systems, – AP.

From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh.

Feb 3.

‼️ As part of a new assistance package worth $2.17 billion, the United States will provide Ukraine with GLDSB (~150 km range), as well as equipment for connecting all Western air defense systems, – AP.

The full list of the package should be announced today, but, preliminary, $425 million will be allocated under the PDA program (from the Pentagon’s reserves), and $1.75 billion under the USAI program (purchase from industry), which will include:

▪️GLDB;

▪️equipment for the integration of Western air defense..

‼️ German government officials have approved the supply of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks, and are also negotiating the purchase of 15 Gepard tanks from Qatar for supply to Kyiv…

Victory will be our 🇺🇦💛💙

