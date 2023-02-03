The United States will give Ukraine long-range missiles for HIMARS

Katerina Schwartz19:29, 03.02.23
The new aid package will cost the US $2.2 billion.
The United States announced the provision of a new military aid package to Ukraine totaling $2.2 billion.
This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder at a briefing, noting that, in particular, this package will include.
“Today, the US Department of Defense announces that it is providing a new $2.2 billion assistance package to Ukraine. The package includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and conventional and long-range missiles for HIMARS,” he said.
Thank you, Uncle Joe. Another NO, NEVER changed in hardly 7 months to a YES, OFF COURSE.
A.F.T.
The same for F16 fighters, NO NEVER means in September Ukraine will get them.