The United States will give Ukraine long-range missiles for HIMARS

Katerina Schwartz19:29, 03.02.23

The new aid package will cost the US $2.2 billion.

The United States announced the provision of a new military aid package to Ukraine totaling $2.2 billion.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General of the US Air Force Patrick Ryder at a briefing, noting that, in particular, this package will include.

“Today, the US Department of Defense announces that it is providing a new $2.2 billion assistance package to Ukraine. The package includes Javelin anti-tank missiles, artillery ammunition, and conventional and long-range missiles for HIMARS,” he said.

