Russia sends Special Rapid Response Unit to Donetsk Oblast to quell riots among its soldiers

2 FEBRUARY 2023

Russia has transferred the Special Rapid Response Unit to Donetsk Oblast to quell riots among Russian servicemen.

Source: Colonel Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman of the joint press office of the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on air at the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote: “It became known yesterday that the SOBR unit (The Special Rapid Response Unit – ed.) has approached Donetsk Oblast from the Russian side. This is not related to assault actions, but to the morale and psychological state of the troops. This unit came to quell riots.”

Russian marines are also at work. The day before yesterday, in the Vuhledar area, marines tried to assault Ukrainian positions, and got, as they say, their ‘just deserts’. Thereafter, 10 people from this unit surrendered. A considerable amount of Russians died.”

Details: Dmytrashkivskyi said that the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation, which is currently fighting on this front, has been restaffed three times.

In the spring of 2022, the fighters of this brigade were particularly brutal and engaged in looting in Bucha and Irpin. For which the President of the Russian Federation, Putin, awarded the brigade with the “honorary” rank of Guards.

For the second time, the brigade appeared on the Donetsk front, where it was actually defeated as well. The people who have been recruited to date are not quite as competent as the marines are, the colonel emphasised.

