National Guard members down enemy Su-25 in Bakhmut area

03.02.2023 18:48

In Donetsk region, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed another enemy Russian Su-25 aircraft.

The National Guard of Ukraine announced this on its official website, Ukrinform reports.

“At 11:55 on February 2, on the southeastern outskirts of Bakhmut, the National Guard members detected two enemy Su-25 aircraft at a distance of three kilometers, the target was captured by a gunner of Igla-1 MANPADS and a launch was carried out. As a result of combat work, one Su-25 was hit,” said the commander of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division of the third brigade of the operational assignmen.

It is noted that over the past week alone, an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and a Su-25 aircraft were shot down by Ukrainian forces.

As reported, on February 1, the National Guard showed a video of the Ukrainian defenders engaging the assault groups of Russian mercenaries with the Wagner Group near Bakhmut.

