European Commission to allocate EUR 1B for fast recovery in Ukraine – von der Leyen

The European Commission will allocate EUR 1 billion to ensure rapid recovery of schools and hospitals in Ukraine, and a special secretariat has already been set up to coordinate this process.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated this at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She noted that, in addition to the restoration of buildings destroyed by Russia’s strikes on infrastructure facilities, it is still necessary to rebuild schools, hospitals, and roads in Ukraine.

“And here, let me briefly focus on the fact that reconstruction starts now with fast recovery. So we work now together on making available EUR 1 billion for the start of the fast recovery. We can start right away with that fast recovery and with these EUR 1 billion,” said the European Commission president.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU has provided a total of EUR 49 billion in aid to Ukraine.

