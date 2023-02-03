EU will supply Ukraine with electricity – Ursula von der Leyen

Dmitry Schwartz17:17, 03.02.23

Ursula von der Leyen noted that this shows the solidarity that the EU wants to demonstrate.

The European Union will supply Ukraine with two gigawatts of electricity that the country needs.

As an UNIAN correspondent reports, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said this during a briefing following the Ukraine-EU summit.

“At first, Ukraine supplied electricity to the European Union, now the situation has changed, and Ukraine needs electricity. Therefore, we will supply the two gigawatts of electricity that you need. We act as a single energy community and this is precisely the solidarity that we want to demonstrate,” – she said.Energy system of Ukraine in the conditions of war:

The first serious missile attack on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure was on October 10, 2022. From that moment on, an emergency power outage began throughout the country .

The enemy does not stop missile attacks on the energy system of Ukraine.

More than 10 GW of the main installed capacities are not yet available to the Ukrainian energy system and are under the control of the enemy. These are the largest in Ukraine and Europe Zaporozhye NPP, Zaporizhzhya TPP, Luhansk TPP, Uglegorsk TPP, Kakhovskaya HPP.

In addition to nuclear power plants, other power plants are key regulatory capacities. It is they who provide coverage for consumption during peak morning and evening hours, when there is the greatest shortage.

