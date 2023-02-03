EU-Ukraine summit approves plan for integration into EU common market – Zelensky

Dmitry Schwartz16:56, 03.02.23

According to the president, its implementation will make Ukraine a de facto member of the European Union at the level of economic sectors.

During the Ukraine-EU summit , which took place today in Kiev, an action plan was approved for further integration of Ukrainian economic sectors into the common market of the European Union.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a briefing following the summit.

“One of the important achievements of the summit was the progress in the integration of Ukraine into the internal market of the European Union. We approved a plan of priority actions for 2023-2024. Its implementation will make Ukraine a de facto member of the European Union at the level of economic sectors – industry, agriculture, energy, digital services, transport, financial sector, customs,” he said.

He also added that at the summit a positive assessment was given to the implementation by Ukraine of the seven recommendations of the European Commission, which our country received along with the status of a candidate for joining the EU.

In addition, the head of state thanked for the allocation by the European Union of an additional 1 billion euros, which will be directed to projects under the program for the rapid restoration of Ukraine.

Despite the full-scale war, the president stressed, progress in the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU is obvious.

“Today, 72% of our obligations under the agreement have been fulfilled. Today, also at the summit, we presented progress in implementing the recommendations of the European Commission. have begun preparations for these negotiations, and we are waiting for the relevant decisions of the European Commission and the European Council. The goal is to start negotiations this year,” he added.

