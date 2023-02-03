EU backs Zelensky’s peace formula

Evgenia Sokolenko20:44, 03.02.23

The EU plans to work with Ukraine to ensure “the widest possible international participation”.

The European Union supported the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelensky and the holding of a summit to start implementing its points.

This is stated in an official statement following the results of the Ukraine-EU summit, the press service of the President’s Office reports.

The document states that the EU has confirmed support for Ukraine’s initiative for a just world, which will be based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. As added, Russia has not shown any readiness for a just and sustainable peace.

“We expressed support for the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and our commitment to actively cooperating with Ukraine on the 10-point peace plan. In this regard, we support the idea of ​​a peace formula summit to begin its implementation,” the statement said.

Peace formula

As you know, Zelensky’s peace formula consists of 10 points.

“Let me remind you that the formula for peace is ten points – from nuclear security to the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state, from energy security to the return of all prisoners of war and deportees who are being held on Russian territory,” the president said.

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Kremlin would not talk to anyone on the basis of a peace formula.

