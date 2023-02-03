Compromise comes after the gun not before it.

Robin Horsfall.

Feb 3

It is now obvious that the western democracies are engaged in a proxy war against Russia. Without support from the west Ukraine would have been crushed by sheer weight of Russian numbers. No doubt the Ukrainians would still be fighting but by now it would be an insurgency operation of resistance.

Putin claims there is a proxy war and I see no reason to deny it. Yes, democracy is fighting him in Ukraine and will continue to do so until he is defeated. There is an air of desperation in Putin’s actions now. He blusters about ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and ‘new missiles’ but nothing of any significance changes. He also sends more and more conscripts to the front lines to soak up Ukrainian ammunition with their corpses.

Putin believes that he can outlast Ukraine and beat them down until eventually they sue for peace. He must believe this, he has no other choice. Surrounded by an ever shrinking group of advisers he only hears what he wants to hear and probably only reads reports that are positive. However, it isn’t only Ukraine that Putin must beat down, he must now beatdown the USA, Europe and other western democracies. China is sitting back and denying him help, India has filled it’s storage facilities with cheap oil and has withdrawn its hand of friendship. Only North Korea is really supporting him and they are broke.

Putin will not back down, he must stay in the fight, he cannot lose. His modus operandi has always been subterfuge, power and leverage. Diplomacy to him is simply saying what is required to get what he wants. Compromise to Putin comes after the gun, not before it. If he loses the war in Ukraine, he loses everything. Yet he has already lost! He cannot win a war of attrition against the west. The west has more of everything and will send it.

Sanctions on refined hydrocarbons begin on 5th February, this reduces Russian income even more, 2023 will see Russia struggle to maintain its economy, no economy equals no army, no weapons, no pay and no food. He will lose.

The only thing that could prevent a Russian defeat would be weakness in the resolve of the rest of the world to continue. The democracies must continue, the alternative would be the end of free Europe, rule of law and the end of rules based societies.

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

Like this: Like Loading...