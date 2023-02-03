APU “otkobzonili” a whole bunch of occupiers: the losses of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have grown very much (infographics)

Tanya Polyakovskaya08:20, 03.02.23

Also, during the day, in particular, six enemy armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 840 Russian invaders . This is stated in a message on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 3, 2023 among the personnel amounted to approximately 129 thousand 870 (+840 per day) people.

Enemy tanks were destroyed 3,215 (+4) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,388 (+6), artillery systems – 2,215 (+3), multiple launch rocket systems – 460 (+2).

222 air defense systems were destroyed, 294 (+1) aircraft, 284 helicopters, 1,952 (+1) operational-tactical drones, 796 cruise missiles.

In addition, 18 ships/boats were destroyed, vehicles and tankers – 5,68 (+4), special equipment – 202 (+2).

The General Staff added that the data is being specified.

Infographics of the General Staff

Losses of Russia in Ukraine – actual

The day before, artillerymen showed unique footage of an attack on the command post of the Russians – the APU forced the invaders to literally run away, leaving the wounded on stolen motorcycles.

The elimination of the Russian karate champion in the war in Ukraine has been confirmed .

Also , a serial killer , a Russian “terminator”, a hero of Russian “fairy tales”, fighting priests , who blessed the enemy to kill Ukrainians, are screwed up by Ukrainian soldiers.

