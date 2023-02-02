Ukrainian military destroyed a rare Russian air defense system “Tor” (video)

Olga Robeyko08:59, 02.02.23

As of 2020, the invaders had only 12 air defense systems of this type.

Russia is losing rare samples of its weapons in the war against Ukraine. This time, Putin’s military was left without the Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Arctic version. It is alleged that the enemy had only 12 units of this technique.

The corresponding footage was published by a number of Telegram channels, among them the channel of the Odessa activist Sergei Sternenko. He claims that events are unfolding in the Kherson direction.

“A very good result. The 406th artillery brigade destroyed the Russian Tor air defense system. It was on the left bank of the Kherson region,” the message says.

Israel Defense Forces officer Yigal Levin also wrote in his Telegram channel that the air defense system was destroyed by soldiers of the 406th separate artillery brigade of the Naval Infantry Command of the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

“The RF Armed Forces sent an Arctic modification of the Tor air defense system, Tor-M2DT, to Ukraine. As the 406th artillery brigade of the Naval Infantry Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine proved, it burns even better and brighter than a regular Tor,” he wrote.

The Arctic anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed by a high-precision M982 Excalibur projectile.

Arctic air defense systems “Tor-M2DT” in Ukraine

The Defense24 portal reported in December 2022 that Russian invaders in Ukraine began using Tor-M2DT anti-aircraft missile systems mounted on the chassis of DT-30PM articulated tracked tractors and adapted for use in the Arctic climate.

The Russians claim that their Arctic Tor can operate at temperatures as low as -50 degrees. Each Tor air defense system has two vehicles: for crew accommodation and fire control, and a vehicle with a radar and two launch modules.

“Tor-M2DT” allegedly can hit targets at a distance of 1 to 12 km and at an altitude of 10 meters to 10 kilometers.

