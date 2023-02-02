Ukraine terminated the agreement with Russia on cooperation in the field of production and supply of aircraft equipment

The Cabinet of Ministers terminated the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the principles of cooperation in the field of production and supply of aviation equipment.

This was announced by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Promyslovy Portal reports .

The agreement was signed on February 8, 1993. It provided for regulation of cooperation between Ukrainian and Russian enterprises in the field of aircraft construction, mutual transfer of Soviet documentation and further development of cooperation between the countries. Exemption from customs duties was also foreseen for products from this industry.

The agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Russia on air communication and cooperation in the field of air transport, which was concluded on January 12, 1994, was also terminated.

