The Russians took dozens of schoolchildren from the Luhansk region to Tatarstan

Anastasia Gorbacheva16:58, 02.02.23

It is noted that this is one of the methods of assimilation of small Ukrainians.

Russian invaders continue to abduct minor Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories. Several dozen schoolchildren were taken to Tatarstan from the Lugansk region to take exams.

According to the Center for National Resistance, 50 graduates of grade 11 from Lisichansk were sent to the Russian Federation to prepare and pass the Unified State Exam.

“All of them were taken to Yelabuga (Republic of Tatarstan). In the future, they are promised free education in higher education institutions on the territory of the Russian Federation. The purpose of all these measures is the assimilation of young people, and therefore, again we are talking about the ethnocide of Ukrainians and the destruction of self-identification,” the message says .

At the same time, it is noted that the need to take Russian exams on the territory of the Russian Federation can be explained by the fact that the invaders do not believe in the duration of the occupation of Ukrainian territory.

The abduction of children by Russians – what is known

Russian invaders brazenly kidnap little Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They are taken to Russia, where they are given for illegal adoption to Russian families, which was confirmed by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War.

So, the Russian children’s ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova adopted a boy who was illegally taken out of the broken Mariupol.

In the fall of 2022, Amnesty International accused Moscow of forcibly relocating, deporting and filtering Ukrainians during the war.

On January 18, 2023, Daria Gerasimchuk, Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Rights of the Child and Child Rehabilitation, announced that 125 children abducted by Russians had been returned. According to her, almost 14,000 children are known to have been abducted by the Russian Federation.

