Russia should withdraw from Abkhazia and Ossetia as part of Ukraine peace deal – Georgian President

“Russia has to learn where its borders are. The Georgian issues should be on the table because nobody should think that this war can be resolved without Russia retreating from all the occupied territories” in the region, President Zourabichvili said.
They’ll be in the table when you join the fight
Unfortunately the role of the president has been downgraded since Saakashvili’s time. Executive power is in the hands of the PM; Irakli Garibashvili.
But in reality the real ruler is Bidzina Ivanishvili: a Russian oligarch with a Georgian name.
Mrs Zourabichvili may have put herself in danger by this courageous statement.