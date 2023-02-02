Russia says it will not ask Collective Security Treaty Organization to help fight Ukraine

Russia has not appealed and does not plan to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for assistance to wage war against Ukraine.

Source: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: “We have not appealed to anyone with such a request [for help – ed.]. We believe that we have everything necessary to solve the tasks of a special military operation [as Russia calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], to end the war that the West started through the Ukrainian regime after the coup.”

Details: Lavrov also added that Russia is unlikely to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization for help in the future because it seems to have everything it needs. “I think that this will not necessarily happen in the future because we do not see the need in terms of equipping our armed forces and how they work in the special military operation,” he said.

Background: In April 2022, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported that the member countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization show no desire to participate in the war against Ukraine.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/2/7387580/

Like this: Like Loading...