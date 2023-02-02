Putin burst into threats over the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine: “There is something to answer” (video)

Olga Robeyko17:39, 02.02.23

The head of the aggressor country says that this will not end with the use of armored vehicles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is furious that the West has agreed on the supply of Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine. This is evidenced by his today’s performance in Volgograd.

“Unbelievable, but true: we are again threatened with German Leopard tanks, on board of which there are crosses. And they are again going to fight with Russia on the soil of Ukraine with the hands of the “Banderites,” he said.

The head of the aggressor country believes that such actions indicate unfriendly steps taken by some countries towards the Russian Federation. But at the same time, he hastened to assure that Russia has states-friends.

Putin says the West hopes that sending weapons to Ukraine will help defeat Russia, but, he added, “this war will be very different for them.”

“We don’t send our tanks to their borders, but we have something to answer. And the use of armored vehicles will not end the matter. Everyone should understand this,” the president of the Russian Federation turned to threats.

