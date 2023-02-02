Procter & Gamble Corporation included in list of international war sponsors

The National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has included the Procter & Gamble corporation in the list of international sponsors of the war.

Source: Economic Security Council of Ukraine (ESCU)

Details: The reason for including the company in this list was that the corporation continues to work in Russia, pays taxes to the budget and even contributes to mobilisation measures. The Economic Security Council provided the evidence of this to NAPC.

In March 2022, the company announced the reduction of its assortment on the Russian market of health and hygiene products. In August, it was reported that P&G is no longer investing in business development in Russia.

However, on the territory of the aggressor state, the household chemicals plant, which is the world’s largest producer of detergents for P&G, and the factory for the production of blades and razors for Gillette continue to operate.

Therefore, the corporation continues to earn money on the Russian market and contribute to the state budget of the aggressor country. Only in 2021, the company paid about US$5.2 million in the form of tax revenues and other payments. The company also provides jobs for about 2,500 Russians.

After their statement about reducing their presence in Russia last March, P&G raised the prices of its own products in the Russian Federation by 40%. This way, the company nearly made up for the loss of income from the reduction of the brand portfolio.

The Economic Security Council notes that, according to the P&G’s report for 2022, the company’s organic sales in Russia increased due to such an increase in product prices.

The company is also involved in Russian mobilisation, because according to the legislation of the Russian Federation, corporations operating in Russia are forced to participate in mobilisation activities, to promote the conscription of employees into the army and to finance their military equipment.

Procter & Gamble owns the following subsidiaries and brands:

Gillette;

Fairy;

Tide;

Ariel;

Lenor;

Mr. Proper;

Pampers;

Always;

Head & Shoulders;

Pantene,

Old Spice;

Hugo Boss;

Max Factor and others.

