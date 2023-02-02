Pentagon doesn’t believe Ukraine can liberate Crimea – Politico

Yuri Kobzar09:10, 02.02.23

The US military held a secret briefing for congressmen, the contents of which got into the press.

Ukraine is unlikely to be able to drive Russian troops out of Crimea in the near future. This was stated by senior officials of the US Department of Defense at a secret briefing for the Defense Committee of the House of Representatives of the US Parliament, writes Politico .

“It’s not clear what led the speakers to make that assessment. But the clear indication, as reported by three people with direct knowledge of Thursday’s briefing, was that the Pentagon does not believe Ukraine has or will soon be able to push Russian troops out of the peninsula.” – writes the publication.

The briefing was presented more ambiguously, according to a fourth source, but the general message is that Ukraine’s victory is not guaranteed.

Official Pentagon speakers declined to comment on the contents of the secret briefing, but made a general statement:

“In terms of Ukraine’s ability to fight and retake sovereign territory, their remarkable performance in repelling Russian aggression and their continued ability to adapt on the battlefield speaks for themselves,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

The publication recalls that the head of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, is also quite reserved about Ukraine’s ability to expel the invaders.

“It will be very, very difficult this year to forcefully expel Russian troops from every – every inch of Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. That doesn’t mean it can’t happen. It doesn’t mean it won’t happen, but it will be very, very difficult.” “, he said at a meeting in Ramstein on January 20.

Plans for the liberation of Crimea

Russia has de facto controlled the Crimean peninsula since late February-early March 2014. The occupying country has extended its administrative and legal system to him and is actively persecuting everyone who does not agree with the occupation.

After the defeat in the Kharkov region and especially near Kherson, the Russian command began to prepare for defense in the Crimea .

Military analysts directly note that the battle for Crimea will begin immediately after the liberation of Melitopol.

The former commander of US forces in Europe, Ben Hodges, believes that the Ukrainian army can liberate Crimea before the end of summer.

