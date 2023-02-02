Partners from the Netherlands transferred the transformers to Transcarpathia

Dutch partners handed over transformers to extend the life of energy supply facilities in Transcarpathia.

Viktor Mykyta, the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, announced this on his Facebook page, reports Promyslovy portal .

“ We must be ready to respond to any situations and threats. In case of probable attacks, Transcarpathia is ready in this component and, if necessary, we will be able to promptly restore damaged elements,” the publication says.

The head of the State Administration noted that earlier one of the energy facilities of the region was damaged due to Russian shelling, but thanks to the professional work of utility workers, it was restored.

