North Korea to send military and police to the occupied territories of Donbass – Daily NK

Katerina Chernovol23:47, 02.02.23

North Korea intends to send 300-500 men aged 19 to 27 to the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine.

North Korea plans to send police and military personnel to the temporarily occupied parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. The North Korean government recently ordered North Korean trading companies in Russia to select personnel to send to Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine.

According to the South Korean publication Daily NK , which specializes in the DPRK, the military and police from North Korea should take part in reconstruction work in the occupied territories of Donbass.

“A Daily NK source in Russia reported that on January 20, North Korea issued an order to several trading companies, including Cholhyon Construction, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Defense, and Kumrung Construction, which is affiliated with General Bureau 7 of the Ministry of Social Security. Considering that all trading companies, who received orders related to the military or public security services, North Korea appears to be intent on sending soldiers or police officers, not civilians, to eastern Ukraine.

Journalists write that the DPRK intends to send 300-500 men aged 19 to 27 to Ukraine. They should arrive in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the end of February or at the beginning of March 2023.

The role of North Korea in Russia’s war against Ukraine

On January 30, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance knows that North Korea is helping the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine . Pyongyang is providing missiles to Moscow, although the parties have previously denied this information.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, said that the DPRK authorities provided the Russian side with ammunition and small arms , but this will not solve the problems of the Russian occupiers with supplies. He noted that the DPRK authorities are cautious about supporting Russia.

In addition, North Korea did not stand aside in the issue of providing Western tanks to Ukraine. The DPRK condemned the transfer of American tanks to Ukraine , saying that Washington allegedly continues to “cross the red line.”

