From the LinkedIn page of Jens Christian Jensen

Feb 2

Like zombies in a horror movie, seriously wounded Wagner soldiers waded over the bodies of their comrades until they bled to death and fell over dead.

This is what the two Ukrainian soldiers Andrij and Borisy, whom the TV station CNN has spoken to in Bakhmut, say.

One of our gunners was going insane because he could keep shooting at them. He said, ‘I know I hit, but he’s not dying.’ And after some time he might have fallen to the ground and bled to death, Andrij says, comparing it to being in a zombie movie.

They climb over the bodies of their friends. Step on them.

Defectors and captured soldiers from the Russian army have told foreign media that they are sent to the front largely without military training and with poor equipment. And according to the two Ukrainian soldiers, the Wagner group also sends a lot of untrained soldiers to certain death.

The soldiers attack, hoping to kill someone in the process. As they begin to fall over dead, the next squad of soldiers moves in. And so it goes on.

Only when ground has been gained and some of the Ukrainian soldiers have been defeated do the most trained Wagner soldiers move in, Andrij and Borisy say:

We fought for ten hours straight, and it wasn’t like the attacks came in waves. It was constant. They didn’t stop coming at us. We were 20 soldiers on our side, and then there were maybe 200 on their side, says Andrij.

My comments: “This clearly supports the reports coming from the frontline that russian forces send into direct attacks on Ukrainian fortified positions are wasted on a combination of drugs and vodka. It also gives an indication of what to expect from russia, why we see evidence of horific warcrimes, killing of civilians and torture/rape of women and children… as if this is how they treat their own soldiers, imagine what they are capable of to chose who oppose them”.

What we need to decide on in the West is were we want to stop the zombie horde, shall it be in Ukraine, Berlin or Barcelona? The amount of military aid for Ukraine will decide this…. nothing else….

Source eb.dk

