European Parliament calls on EU to work towards start of Ukraine’s accession negotiations

02.02.2023 19:27

The European Parliament on Thursday, February 2, approved a resolution calling on the European Union to work towards the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations.

This is said in a press release published on the European Parliament’s website, Ukrinform reports.

The text of the resolution was adopted with 489 votes in favour, 36 against, with 49 abstentions.

The text urges the EU “work towards the start of the accession negotiations and to support a roadmap outlining the next steps to enable Ukraine’s accession to the EU single market”.

Restating their commitment to Ukraine’s future EU membership following the country’s formal application on 28 February 2022, MEPs stress that accession is a merit-based process involving respect for relevant procedures, and the fulfilment of EU related reforms and accession criteria.

“Parliament urges EU member states to increase and accelerate their military assistance to Kyiv, in particular the provision of weapons, but also essential political, economic, infrastructural, financial and humanitarian support,” the document reads.

The European Parliament also calls on leaders at the forthcoming EU-Ukraine summit to prioritise a comprehensive recovery package for Ukraine.

“This package must focus on relief, reconstruction and recovery in the short-, medium- and long-term. Support would further help encourage economic growth in Ukraine after the war,” the document reads.

Assessing Ukraine’s reconstruction needs, the resolution also reiterates Parliament’s call for the use of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank as well as assets of Russian oligarchs to finance post-war reconstruction.

MEPs also call on member states to adopt a tenth package of sanctions against Russia as soon as possible and to continuously and proactively propose new sectors and individuals for targeting.

“Parliament also calls for the sanctioning of companies such as Lukoil and Rosatom, which are still present on the EU market. Officials involved in a broad range of illegal activities, including forced deportations and the administration of fake referenda on occupied Ukrainian territory, should also be subject to sanction,” the document reads.

The resolution finally reiterates MEPs’ calls for an immediate and full embargo on EU imports of fossil fuels and uranium from Russia, and for the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea to be completely abandoned.

As reported, a meeting of members of the College of EU Commissioners, headed by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, with the government of Ukraine is taking place in Kyiv today. The topics for discussion will include the support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, the coordination of efforts to restore Ukraine, the continuation of key reforms and Ukraine’s path to membership in the European Union.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...