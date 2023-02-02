Do Western fighter jets “shine” Kyiv: EU chief diplomat made an optimistic statement

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:40, 02.02.23

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is working to ensure that a consensus is reached on the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

Despite the restrained position of a number of Western countries, one can still count on the transfer of fighters to Ukraine .

At first, the transfer of battle tanks to the Ukrainian state was also an issue that caused controversy, but in the end a consensus was reached on it and the “red line” was crossed, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said, Deutsche Welle writes citing dpa.

At the same time, the chief European diplomat did not answer the question whether he himself supports the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

“My task is to reach a consensus,” the European diplomat said and added that in such a situation it is not worth taking any position openly.

Military assistance to Ukraine from Western countries – what you need to know

Kyiv, from the very beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, has been asking partners from the West to provide aircraft that can help protect the Ukrainian skies from Russian missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine . In addition, US President Joe Biden is against the transfer of American F-16 fighters to the Ukrainian side. According to Western media, such a position of the head of the states was perceived with skepticism in the Pentagon .

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that his country is ready to transfer F-16s to Ukraine if the US authorities give the green light.

