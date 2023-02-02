Bodies Scattered on Street: AFU Show Destruction Of Occupiers Near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian military defeated the enemy in an attempt to storm the town

Eleven months after Russia launched its invasion, Bakhmut and the areas around it have become the centre of intense fighting.

Despite numerous losses, the Russian Federation is increasing the number of its troops every day and is launching new attacks on the town almost every hour. However, all to no avail, the AFU are defending every inch of Ukrainian land and fighting the enemy back. As, for example, in the video, which was published by Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko on his Telegram page. According to him, the footage was shot somewhere in the vicinity of Bakhmut. It is likely that the Russian invaders were once again making a breakthrough, but as we can see it was all to no avail.

