Ukraine on eve of very active phase of war – Intelligence

1 FEBRUARY 2023

Ukraine is on the eve of the “very active phase” of the war; intensive operations are expected at the front in February and March, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, on air of Freedom channel

Quote: “We are on the eve of a very active phase. Both February and March will be intensive.”

Details. Yusov explained that the situation at the front is difficult now as Russian troops continue their offensive operations.

He noted that the Russians understood that international support for Ukraine was increasing and that the next Ramstein would be coming soon, so they kept sending partially mobilised soldiers, as well as criminals from the Wagner Group and other private military companies into the battle.

Yusov says losses of the Russians are much bigger than those suffered by the Ukrainian army, but the Russians have no choice but to try to fight “in numbers”.

“The skill and motivation of Ukrainian soldiers, plus their equipment and weapons, both domestic and [those sent as] help from international partners, are what will ultimately turn the tide of these offensive actions,” the Defence Intelligence representative concluded.

