Ukraine and France signed a memorandum on the supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defense

20:35, 01.02.23

This equipment will help you spot enemy drones and missiles, including ballistic ones.

Ukraine and France signed a memorandum on the supply of MG-200 radars for the Ukrainian air defense system.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, together with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, signed a memorandum with Thales Group on the supply of MG-200 radars for Ukrainian air defense.

“This equipment will help us spot enemy drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles. Our skies will be protected from Russia’s deadly attacks,” Reznikov stressed

GM 200 air defense radars for Ukraine – what is known

On January 31, 2023, it became known that French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov in Paris, said that Paris would help Kiev acquire GM 200 air defense radars.

In turn, the representative of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ignat, said that the radars promised by France have a certain range and radius of detection of enemy objects – about 250 kilometers. According to him, this will help Ukrainian defenders to quickly identify enemy air targets and notify air defense in a timely manner.

(C)UNIAN 2023

