The capitulation of the Russians must be signed in Pereyaslav, – Polish President Andrzej Duda

From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh.
Feb 1
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_the-capitulation-of-the-russians-must-be-activity-7026464680730599424-gTnO?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
From the LinkedIn page of Maryna Chekh.
Feb 1
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/maryna-chekh-1a0068234_the-capitulation-of-the-russians-must-be-activity-7026464680730599424-gTnO?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios
One comment
I agree with some of the comments. Stop thinking about how Russia will sue for peace. Forget that bullshit. Give us the damn weapons to stop the genocide. Not just this years genocide but the centuries of genocide Ukrainians have endured and faced with these animals.