Saakashvili has changed beyond recognition: shocking photos

Olga Robeyko13:46, 01.02.23

On January 28, Saakashvili’s press secretary, Daria Chizh, wrote that he weighed 69 kg, and at the beginning of his trials, his weight was 120 kg.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili is undergoing treatment at the Vivamed clinic, so he remotely took part in the court hearing on the case of a suspension of his sentence or release.

According to ” Georgia online “, during the meeting the politician complained about the extremely serious state of health. In confirmation of his words, he pulled up his T-shirt – it is noticeable that he has critically lost weight. After that, his video camera was turned off.

“… The only thing I ask is that they give me the opportunity to receive adequate treatment. If necessary, I will give my life. My condition has deteriorated sharply,” said the ex-president of Georgia.

Screenshots from the live broadcast were published on Saakashvili’s Facebook page. They are signed: “Mikheil Saakashvili joined the court session remotely.”

Case of Saakashvili

The ex-president of Georgia was sentenced by the current authorities of the country to 6 years in prison on charges of abuse of power. He has been behind bars since 2021.

According to the conclusions of the commission’s forensic medical examination, Saakashvili cannot remain in prison for health reasons. The ruling party of Georgia refused to trust this document.

Lawyers are seeking a postponement of Saakashvili’s sentence so that he can be transported to another country for treatment .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...