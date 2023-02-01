“Radically rational” Putin understands only force – former French President

Vladimir Putin is not crazy but a radically rational person who is hoping that public opinion will get tired of his war against Ukraine and Europeans will fear an escalation to consolidate his gains, former French President François Hollande told POLITICO.
“He is a radically rational person, or a rationally radical person, as you like,” said the former French leader, when asked if Putin could seek to widen the conflict beyond Ukraine. “He’s got his own reasoning and within that framework, he’s ready to use force. He’s only able to understand the [power] dynamic that we’re able to set up against him.”
Reflecting on his time in office when he and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel led attempts to solve Russia’s 2014 invasion of Ukraine in the Normandy Format, which resulted in the “Minsk agreement” peace treaty, Hollande acknowledged that those efforts at dialogue proved fruitless, exposing Putin as a leader who only understands strength.
Further negotiations with Putin are fruitless, Hollande contends: dialogue was possible during a “brief period of uncertainty” following the invasion, but after, “the question [about the utility of dialogue] was unfortunately settled.”
Hollande stopped short of criticizing his successor Emmanuel Macron, who in December 2022 proposed to address Russia’s needs for “security guarantees” in a new European security architecture — a proposal that came under the fierce criticism Ukraine and Eastern European countries.
(c) EuromaidanPress
3 comments
If this coward along with Merkel had shown an ounce of courage against the dwarf bastard, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Him and the fat bitch sold Ukraine down the river and are as guilty as Putin for starting this war.
US conservatives are pushing hard for reduced support to Ukraine. Now it comes in the form of accusations that Zelensky is pushing nuclear war…
WSJ:
A few days before America’s 2022 midterm elections, Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky accused Russia of firing a rocket into Poland. It was a claim with extraordinary implications. Poland, a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, benefits from the alliance’s mutual defense pact—an attack against one is an attack against all. The U.S. would plausibly have an obligation to respond militarily to a Russian attack inside Poland. In making the accusation, Mr. Zelensky was pushing on the dominoes that could start the world’s first war between nuclear powers.
The rocket attack, it turns out, came not from Vladimir Putin’s Russia but from Ukrainian air defenses. Even after NATO made that assessment and acknowledged that Russia hadn’t fired the rocket, Mr. Zelensky continued to deny Ukrainian responsibility. The story faded from the headlines, and Mr. Zelensky enjoyed a hero’s welcome in Washington in December. American taxpayer money has continued to flow to Ukraine. A wiser foreign policy wouldn’t have let such conduct go unnoticed.
NOTE: This is from a proclamation of support for Trump in 2024 in the belief that he would not ever use US force against Russia.
“He is a radically rational person, or a rationally radical person, as you like,”
When was the last time that France had a decent leader? This dork sure is not one of them. Putler is as rational as he’s a spotless democrat. This is what another jerk-off and useless politician called Schröder once said about putler. Europe really should be more careful what sort of people they vote into office. Yes, so do we!