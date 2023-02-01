Orban says Hungary borders ‘Russians’ in east

Ludmila Zhernovskaya00:48, 01.02.23

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country borders “the Russians” in the east.

Such a statement was made during a dinner in honor of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, writes Evropeyskaya Pravda with reference to the press service of the Hungarian Prime Minister.

“I also told President Aliyev that in Hungary he can have an imperfect friend. He said that this is very interesting, but there is something more important here: that countries understand each other only when they have similar strategic and geostrategic positions. And You don’t have to be a nuclear physicist to see this right away: Azerbaijan borders Iran in the south and Russia in the north, with German speakers to the west of Hungary and Russians to the east, so we know the situation and we know how difficult it is to manage the life of a nation well under such circumstances,” Orban said.

After that, the Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine, Istvan Iydjarto, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. He was strongly protested in connection with the premier’s disparaging remarks about Ukraine.

“The Hungarian diplomat was told that the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric, which has been heard by the Hungarian leadership for a long time, is absolutely unacceptable and causes serious harm to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

The Ministry noted that Ukraine is ready to develop constructive good neighborly relations with Hungary.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...