In the Russian Federation, they started talking about negotiations with Ukraine “without conditions” and accused the United States of prolonging the war

Anastasia Gorbacheva19:47, 01.02.23
Valentina Matvienko said that Washington could easily “put Kyiv at the negotiating table in a day.”
The Russian Federation started talking about negotiations with Ukraine. This time we are talking about discussing issues “without preconditions.”
Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko accused the United States of “prolonging the conflict” and “continuing an aggressive policy.” At the same time, she pointed out that Moscow is ready for negotiations if the Kremlin does not put forward conditions.
“Our position is clear, intelligible and transparent. We are ready for negotiations, not promises, without the preconditions that they are trying to put forward. Negotiations are negotiations. But if the Kyiv regime is ready for real negotiations, we do not see this,” Matviyenko said.
She repeated the Kremlin’s narrative that Washington could easily “put Kyiv at the negotiating table in a day,” but the White House is supposedly “not interested in ending the conflict,” and they continue to help Ukraine.
“There are no calls for peace, there is no compulsion for peace, they (USA – UNIAN) continue their aggressive policy,” the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation noted.
“At the same time, she pointed out that Moscow is ready for negotiations if the Kremlin does not put forward conditions.”
Am I missing something here? Is this more doublespeak from the terrorist state?
Valentina Matvienko, traitor by profession, must be shot without trial out of humanity.
And in the US, conservatives are claiming that Zelensky is pushing nuclear war and aid is wasted taxpayer money. If you want peace, vote TRUMP (the claim goes). Zelensky is being allowed to be too reckless by the current administration (the claim goes).
Russian propaganda is aiming to reduce US support. Again, they want a favorable White House. US conservatives are echoing the ‘too aggressive’ message.
It’s not a coordinated effort that you could prove by eavesdropping in on conversations but like Orban, conservatives in the US have similar positions to conservatives in Russia. Thus, you see their messages dovetailing. And Orban has been to the US echoing this same position.
Ask Anna if she wants to negotiate with the rashist scum.
Pardon me, her name is Arina, not Anna.
I hope the little girl goes on to lead a beautiful life and all putinazi scum go back where they came from : satan’s rectum.
This time there should be a response from Joe Biden. On the lines of :
“Ukraine has already stated its position and there will be no change. Our position and that of our allies is to provide the military assistance that Ukraine needs in order to fully restore its lands. If you continue to murder civilians and commit war crimes of unprecedented savagery, our patience will eventually run out and you will have to deal directly with us, because we will never again allow the borders of Europe to be changed by force.”