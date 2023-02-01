In the Russian Federation, they started talking about negotiations with Ukraine “without conditions” and accused the United States of prolonging the war

Anastasia Gorbacheva19:47, 01.02.23

Valentina Matvienko said that Washington could easily “put Kyiv at the negotiating table in a day.”

Matvienko made a new statement and accused the United States of prolonging the war / photo ua.depositphotos.com

The Russian Federation started talking about negotiations with Ukraine. This time we are talking about discussing issues “without preconditions.”

Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matvienko accused the United States of “prolonging the conflict” and “continuing an aggressive policy.” At the same time, she pointed out that Moscow is ready for negotiations if the Kremlin does not put forward conditions.

“Our position is clear, intelligible and transparent. We are ready for negotiations, not promises, without the preconditions that they are trying to put forward. Negotiations are negotiations. But if the Kyiv regime is ready for real negotiations, we do not see this,” Matviyenko said.

She repeated the Kremlin’s narrative that Washington could easily “put Kyiv at the negotiating table in a day,” but the White House is supposedly “not interested in ending the conflict,” and they continue to help Ukraine.

“There are no calls for peace, there is no compulsion for peace, they (USA – UNIAN) continue their aggressive policy,” the speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation noted.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...