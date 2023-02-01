“I love Putin, I support the “special operation””: a pensioner from the Russian Federation, rummaging through the garbage, spoke about the best president

1.02.2023

In the Russian city of Kursk on January 30, a passer-by met an elderly woman who was rummaging through a dumpster. The woman explained that she was doing the same thing as all other Russians, but she was satisfied with everything and that she loved and respected Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The woman also supports the “special military operation” in Ukraine, even though she lost contact with her daughter and grandson from Kharkov because of her. The video of the conversation hit the Internet and went viral.

“Everyone collects, and I collect,” the woman said, taking out an empty bottle from the garbage container, to the remark of a passer-by that she was doing nonsense.

At the same time, the woman said on camera that everything suits her in Russia, she loves and respects President Putin, and supports the so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine, even despite the fact that after it began she lost contact with her daughter and grandson, who For the fourth year they have been living in Kharkov.

I support the “special operation”. My daughter moved to Kharkov four years ago. Now there is neither a grandson nor her. And I don’t know where to find them. Maybe they were killed there,” the woman said, and continued to rummage in the trash.

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov stated that Russian society is sick because it fully supports its “fuhrer” Vladimir Putin, who is ready to kill thousands of Russians almost every day.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...