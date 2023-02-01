February 1, 2023 scradge1 Boris Johnson: The West must give Ukraine all they need ‘as fast as possible’ https://www.foxnews.com/media/boris-johnson-west-give-ukraine-all-need-as-fast-possible Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
Boris gave an interview that confirms his unofficial position as Zel’s ambassador to the democratic world. He’s doing his very best for Ukraine.
The Fox guy played a video of Nigel Farage; Trump’s UK bagman and top putler groveler that echoed Piss-cough’s lies and denial. Boris batted that off that very well.
It would be better to see Piss-Cough, Farage and Carlson still talking their usual bollocks on their way to the scaffold.
From the Telegraph now:
“Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, has said he is considering military aid to Ukraine and would be willing to serve as a mediator in the war under the right “circumstances”.
Mr Netanyahu made no firm commitments to Ukraine and Israel has preserved a relationship with Russia, which controls the skies in neighboring Syria and has turned a blind eye to Israeli strikes on Iran.
When asked by CNN if Israel could provide assistance to Ukraine such as Iron Dome, the US-backed technology that defends Israel from air attack, he replied: “Well, I’m certainly looking into it.”
He also confirmed he would be willing to take up a diplomatic role amid the conflict if asked by both nations and the US.
“If asked by all relevant parties, I’ll certainly consider it, but I’m not pushing myself in,” Mr Netanyau said. He stipulated it would have to be the “right time and the right circumstances.”
Also in the DT:
“Johnson tells Sunak to ‘forget about Putin’ and send fighter jets to Ukraine.”
“Boris Johnson has suggested that Rishi Sunak should “forget about Putin” and send fighter jets to Ukraine, hours after the prime minister said the move was “not practical”.
During a surprise visit to Washington, the former prime minister said there was “no case for delay” in helping Ukrainian forces.
When asked about F-16 jets jets on Tuesday Mr Johnson told Fox News: “Save time, save money, save lives. Give the Ukrainians what they need as fast as possible. Get this thing done. Forget about Putin.”
He added: “Every time we’ve said it would be a mistake to give such and such weaponry to Ukraine, we ended up doing it.”
Mr Sunak’s spokesman said on Tuesday it was “not practical” to send the advanced fighter jets that Kyiv has requested because training Ukrainian forces to fly Britain’s “extremely sophisticated” planes would take months.
The prime minister’s spokesman said there was no opposition to allies sending their own jets.
Boris Johnson leaves a meeting at Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s office in Washington on Tuesday CREDIT: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
It exposed a potential rift between Mr Sunak and his predecessor, who was on a self-described “mission” in Washington.
One senior Tory backbencher said Mr Johnson’s behaviour was sowing “confusion as to who’s leading foreign policy”.
“It’s not about serving the party, it’s about serving Boris,” said the senior Tory MP.
“It’s a real shame that this is a person who could be such an asset to the party if he wanted to be, and is now turning out to be a distraction.”
Mr Johnson is expected to be on the US east coast until at least Wednesday, as he makes the case to support the Ukrainians “to win this year”.
It was unclear whether Mr Johnson had informed Downing Street of his plans in advance.
He was due to address GOP lawmakers at the Capitol Hill Club, a private Republicans social club in Washington, on Tuesday.
The event was being hosted at the club by congressman Joe Wilson, a Republican on the House foreign affairs committee.
Mr Wilson, a staunch Ukraine supporter, has previously proposed installing a bust of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, in the US Capitol.
But Mr Johnson will face a tougher reception among some Republicans, who now control the House of Representatives and have opposed an open-ended US commitment to Ukraine.
Amid criticism of Mr Johnson’s Washington tour, some UK government sources suggested that the former prime minister was uniquely placed to press the case for continued US support.
Mr Johnson continues to enjoy great popularity among American conservatives and has stronger ties than Mr Sunak among his Republican counterparts.
During his visit, he is expected to address the influential Republican Study Committee, the largest ideological grouping within the House of Representatives, which is committed to small government and limited spending.
On Wednesday, he will also discuss the need for “Western unity and support for Ukraine and what more can be done against the threat Russia poses” at the Atlantic Council think tank.
Mr Johnson said his visit was “primarily to recognise and pay tribute to the immense US contribution to the security of the Ukrainian people”.
He added: “My mission is to demonstrate that Ukraine will win – and that there is no conceivable case for delay in further supporting the Ukrainians to win this year.
“We should have no fear of escalation when it comes to the provision of weaponry.”
On Tuesday, the former prime minister was hosted by Oksana Markarova, Kyiv’s ambassador to Washington, at Ukraine House.
Separately, on Tuesday the Biden administration accused Moscow of not complying with the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (Start), the last remaining arms control treaty between the two nuclear powers.
The US State Department faulted Russia for suspending inspections and cancelling talks, but did not accuse the Kremlin of expanding nuclear warheads beyond agreed limits.
“Russia is not complying with its obligation under the new Start treaty to facilitate inspection activities on its territory,” said a State Department spokesman, warning that the refusal “threatens the viability of US-Russian nuclear arms control”.
Also in the DT:
“Spain to reportedly send up to six Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine.”
i think Boris is a better president of Ukraine than he was of the UK.
i like to see that.